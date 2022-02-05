Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.41. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 18,076 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

