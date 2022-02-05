Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $188.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $188.50 million. Cohu reported sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cohu stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

