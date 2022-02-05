Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Coinbase Global worth $80,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,960 shares of company stock valued at $96,254,454 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

