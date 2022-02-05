Coldstack One Day Volume Hits $370,358.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $370,358.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.