Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $988.04 million. Colfax reported sales of $828.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,983. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.