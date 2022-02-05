Collateral Pay Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $388,410.44 and $1,940.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

