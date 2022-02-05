Collective Price Up 48.8% Over Last Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $116,985.75 and $982.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00110487 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.