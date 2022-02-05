ColossusXT Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $284.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006829 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,490,903,201 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.