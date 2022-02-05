Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $163.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.29 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

