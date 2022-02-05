Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy by CL King

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. 819,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,361. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 113.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 134.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

