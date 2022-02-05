Conceal Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $110,344.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.94 or 0.99862961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00248340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00163695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00327836 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,442,975 coins and its circulating supply is 12,171,876 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

