Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,475.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.05 or 0.07281556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00294163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.43 or 0.00774992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011599 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00405871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00234280 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

