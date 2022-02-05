Contrasting Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 43.29% 23.26% 2.49% Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99%

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Howard Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 4.44 $61.70 million $2.40 10.36 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Howard Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Howard Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

