Contrasting LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and P3 Health Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 10.14 -$13.13 million N/A N/A P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

