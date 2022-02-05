Contrasting O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AU Optronics and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.75 -$608.06 million N/A N/A O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.13 $12.11 million $0.39 10.31

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68%

Volatility and Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

O2Micro International beats AU Optronics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

