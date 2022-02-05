Convergence Market Cap Achieves $12.66 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00110487 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars.

