Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,428,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.