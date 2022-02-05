CorionX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,395.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $200,025.73 and approximately $102,395.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00111813 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,688,730 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

