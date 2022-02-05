Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 275,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,956,000 after purchasing an additional 530,612 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,921,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.