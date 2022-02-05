Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,338 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,209. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

