Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,505. The company has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

