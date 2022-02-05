Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 1,987,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,587. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

