Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,815 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 2.67% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

