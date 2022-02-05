Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 48,164 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.