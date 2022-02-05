Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.11. 3,313,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,010. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

