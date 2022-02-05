Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 4,477,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

