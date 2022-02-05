Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

