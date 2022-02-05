Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 68.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in AT&T by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 535,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,593,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,154,000 after purchasing an additional 777,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,623,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

