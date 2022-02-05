Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

