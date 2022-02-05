Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after buying an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 330,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $106.12 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.