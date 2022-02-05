Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $89.32. 6,009,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

