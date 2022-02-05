Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.76. 369,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $84.84 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

