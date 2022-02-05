Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. The stock had a trading volume of 552,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,024. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.