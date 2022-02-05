Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

