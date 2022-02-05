Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 495,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,926. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.