Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,262,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. 882,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,309. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

