Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $165.73 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.