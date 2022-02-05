Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,636 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 130,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,678. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30.

