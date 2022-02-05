Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,636 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 260,842 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 222,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.33 during trading hours on Friday. 251,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,515. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

