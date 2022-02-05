Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,269 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,278,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $347,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,820,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. 62,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

