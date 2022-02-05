Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

