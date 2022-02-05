Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. 623,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

