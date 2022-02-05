Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 7,251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,587 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.80% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSMV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.