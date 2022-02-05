Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,696. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.