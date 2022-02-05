Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000.

QUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. 15,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,600. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.