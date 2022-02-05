Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000.

QUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. 15,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,600. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

