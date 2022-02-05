Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $171.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the lowest is $165.60 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $671.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.37 million to $677.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $689.41 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

