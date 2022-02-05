Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.40 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Cortex has a total market cap of $62.40 million and $10.40 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00111282 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,268,869 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars.

