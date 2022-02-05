Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Hits $8.96 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $31.30 or 0.00075254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.96 billion and approximately $794.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.02 or 0.99979900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00496489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

