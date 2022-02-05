Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Cousins Properties worth $81,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 87.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

