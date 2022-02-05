Covalent Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $105.55 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.07228781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.50 or 1.00123852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

